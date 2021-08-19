GILMANTON — Gilmanton Historical Society’s 2021 summer series continues with History of Gilmanton’s Kitchen Family on Aug. 24. Wendy Berlind, a descendent of the Kitchens, will talk about the family and how it helped shape the history of Gilmanton Corners beginning in the late 1800s. Coming from East Orange, New Jersey, the Kitchens were one of the first families who helped make Gilmanton a destination for summer visitors. The program will be held at Old Town Hall in Gilmanton Iron Works. Social hour begins at 7 p.m.; the program begins promptly at 7:30.
The Society’s Museum, at Old Town Hall, will be closed on Aug. 14 and will be at Smith Meetinghouse on the 21st for Old Home Day.
On Saturday afternoon, Aug. 28 beginning at 2 p.m., the Conservation Commission will host an event at the Meetinghouse Conservation Area to honor Tom Howe and Joe Urner. The area includes the Twigg Barn, at 245 Meetinghouse Road. The public is invited.
For more information check out the Society’s website: gilmantonhistorysociety.org.
