MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society will host an upcoming program on Tuesday, June 7 on “Meredith’s Page Pond Community Forest — A History Tour.”
The program will be presented by John Hopper, Ph.D. John is the author of several books on local history and heads up the Research Committee of the Society. John will provide insights into the evolving history of the Meredith Neck area up to the present day establishment of this one-of-a-kind Town Forest. Many significant cultural features on the property will be highlighted including the Bickford homestead and the historic Page Pond Mill Dam.
The presentation on Tuesday, June 7 will be at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for light refreshments. The program begins at 7 p.m. Masks are optional and will be available at the event. All programs of the Society are free and all are welcome.
For more information about the Meredith Historical Society and a complete schedule of upcoming programs visit: www.meredithhistoricalsocietynh.org.
As a follow-up to the Meredith Historical Society’s program, the Meredith Conservation Commission will be providing a guided on-site tour of the Page Pond Community Forest on Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. Participants on the Saturday tour will have an opportunity to see some of the historical features that will be discussed at the June 7 program. Tour participants should meet at the Barnard Ridge Parking and plan for a 1-mile hike.
