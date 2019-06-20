HILL — The Hill Historical Society has scheduled open houses at the Town Meeting House on the second Saturday of each month over the summer, through September, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The open houses will allow visitors to view items in the archives and learn about local history from a self-guided wall panel display that includes the moving of the village of Hill to allow for the construction of the Franklin Falls Dam, a federal flood control project.
Historical publications are available for sale at the open house and year-round at the Hill Municipal Offices and online.
Hill Historical Society members will be at the open house to answer questions and discuss membership to help support educational programs for adults and children. Membership includes a quarterly newsletter of events. A historical society school project provides special programs, hands-on projects, and field trips for the students at the Jennie D. Blake School in Hill.
The open house is free to the public, and there is further information at hillhistoricalsociety.com, or email hillhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.
