MEREDITH — Heart and Hands Thrift Shop, a non-profit charity jointly operated by three churches in Meredith, announced the award of $2,000 to Alexa Lazazzera, a senior at ILHS. Lazzara will be studying nursing at Fairfield University in Connecticut.
Heart and Hands raises money to fund a range of non-profits who apply for help with projects or causes which benefit the Meredith and the Lakes Region. Since its founding by Trinity Episcopal, St. Charles Catholic and Meredith Congregational Churches in 2016, the proceeds from sales have funded over $400,000 in community support grants.
Donated items include home goods, small furniture, clothing, jewelry, games, tools, kitchen items — you name it. All items are rigorously sorted for cleanliness and quality, and priced affordably.
To donate items, pick up a grant application, or browse the shop contact: Heart and Hands Thrift Shop at 8 Maple St., Meredith; open Thursdays, Fridays, & Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or email: heartandhandsthriftshop@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.