SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford Supermarkets and Instacart are forming a partnership to offer same-day delivery from nearly all Hannaford store locations. With this partnership, Hannaford is expanding the ways customers can access groceries and household essentials by offering delivery in as fast as an hour. This partnership will complement Hannaford’s existing curbside and delivery service Hannaford To Go, which remains available.
“This complements our extremely popular Hannaford To Go pick-up and delivery services and addresses growing customer demand for convenient shopping solutions," said Maile Buker, vice president of marketing for Hannaford.
Hannaford customers can now choose between Hannaford To Go curbside pick-up and delivery services offered by visiting Hannaford.com, or same day delivery service with Instacart by visiting instacart.com or using the Instacart mobile app. From there, customers enter their zip code and start shopping. An Instacart personal shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's designated time frame, same-day or, for convenient scheduling, up to two weeks in advance. All orders default to “Leave at My Door Delivery,” to ensure customers receive deliveries safely and maintain social distancing guidelines. Customers can continue earning My Hannaford Rewards credit by adding their account number to their Instacart profile.
For more information about Hannaford Supermarkets, visit Hannaford.com.
For more information about Instacart or to start shopping, visit instacart.com. To become an Instacart shopper, visit shoppers.instacart.com.
