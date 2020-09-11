SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford Supermarkets recently made a donation of more than $1.7 million to schools across New England, including $407,864 in New Hampshire, to 353 schools through the Hannaford Helps School program.
The donations will support things like new computers, musical instruments, sports gear and playground equipment.
“We’re proud that Hannaford Helps Schools can expand opportunities for students—especially at a time when so many of our schools are stretched for resources,” said Ericka Dodge, spokesperson for Hannaford. “Educators already go above and beyond each and every day and now they’re faced with additional challenges brought on by educating in a COVID-19 environment. We hope that this donation done in partnership with our generous shoppers can provide some additional support to their students and classrooms.”
In the Hannaford Helps Schools program, for every four participating products purchased, a shopper will receive three “school dollars” they can donate in-store to the school of their choice. Hannaford awards $1,000 to the school that raises the most funds in each community. In New Hampshire, 70 schools received an additional $1,000 bonus.
The 2021 Hannaford Helps School program will run March 14-May 29, 2021. More information on the Hannaford Helps Schools program, including a list participating schools, can be found here.
For more information, visit Hannaford.com.
