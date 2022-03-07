NORTHFIELD — Hall Memorial Library welcomes teens back to the library with new programs and a completely refurbished room just for them. Several programs will be starting in March, with more on the way in the near future.
Assistant Director and Head of Youth Services, Brittany Shanahan explains, “The pandemic has brought about a renewed focus on mental health. Teens, in particular, have been affected and we want to focus on the overall health of our teen patrons.”
Starting Wednesday, March 23, Teen Yoga and Meditation will be held on Wednesdays once a month, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Led by Jen Adams of Fierce Spirit Fitness, this program is meant to help our teens reduce stress and unwind together. Yoga mats are provided. Another way for teens to relieve stress at the library is to “Hang Out with Nash!” A very friendly Golden Retriever therapy dog,Nash will be at the library monthly on the 3rd Tuesday, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. starting on Tuesday, March 15.
Another exciting program for teens is the new Teen Thrive series. Over six sessions, Jen Adams will work with teens on body image, use of technology, anxiety and stress reduction, and healthy boundaries among other topics. This program is aimed at covering difficult subjects, establishing a support network, and having fun. Those sessions will be on March 31, April 7, April 14, May 5, May 12, and May 19 at 3:30 pm.
For more information on any of the programs, contact Hall Memorial Library at 603-286-8971 or hallmemoriallibrary@gmail.org.
