GILFORD — Gunstock Ski Club will hold their annual ski and snowboard sale on Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Gunstock Mountain Resort main lodge on Route 11A.
The sale will benefit the club's local, nonprofit racing program. Over a million dollars in new and used equipment will be on sale throughout three floors.
Experts from local area ski shops will be available to help find the right boot, ski, snowboard, skate, or cross-country package.
Drop off items for consignment on Friday, Nov. 1, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and stay to shop.
The sale will be at the Gunstock main lodge, 719 Cherry Valley Road. Visit GunstockSkiClub.com for more information, or follow them on Instagram and Facebook @gunstockskiclubofficial.
