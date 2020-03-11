GILFORD — Get ‘em til they’re gone! That’s what they're saying around Gunstock Mountain Resort, where all-inclusive night sessions will be concluding for the season this Saturday, March 14. Gunstock will remain open for day skiing through April 5 and has several events to help celebrate spring.
Saturday is the annual Party on the Snow hosted by Lakes Region Disabled Sports. This annual fundraising event includes skiing, food, costume contests, music and fabulous prizes. Join this by putting together a team of 4 and pledging a minimum of $500 for this wonderful organization. Donations can also be made by following this link: http://lradaptive.org/party-on-the-snow/
Bring forth your inner Irish on Tuesday and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Gunstock. Search the resort on March 17 to find a hidden shamrock and turn it in at the Welcome Center for a prize. After you've found your shamrock, check out the Pistol Pub for a Guinness Promo and après party.
For additional information, visit: www.gunstock.com
