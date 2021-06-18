GILFORD — The Wetlands Walk boardwalk at Gunstock is offering tours and is due for some tidying up. Volunteers are needed on Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and free tours will be given at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Volunteer tasks include removing leaves from the surface and close to the boardwalk, trimming branches around the boardwalk and connecting trails, minor carpentry, sanding and priming and adding puddy-based wood filler to the bumper rail for the visually impaired, installing Buy a Board plaques, removing invasive weeds, and creating openings in a beaver dam to protect the boardwalk’s understructure by lowering water; if you have boots to wear they are helpful for some of these tasks. There are two pollinator gardens that will need some weeding. Students under 18 must have a responsible adult with them. Community Service Certificates are available. Once at Gunstock follow the ‘volunteer’ signs to access the boardwalk, or you can walk ¼ mile from the parking lot just off Rt 11A. If the weather is severe, work will be postponed to June 27, Sunday, from 1-4 p.m. with a tour at 2:30. For more information, call the Belknap County Conservation District office at 527-5880 or BCCD Volunteer, Jan, at 603-707-9760.
