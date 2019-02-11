MEREDITH — The Greater Meredith Program's annual meeting, scheduled for today, Feb. 12, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Church Landing.
The meeting, which is free to the public, will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar and hors d’oeuvres. Those planning to attend should make reservations at gmp@greatermeredithprogram.com or call 603-279-9015.
Featuring “What A Year It Was,” the 2018 GMP Year in Review, President Chris Kelly will list the accomplishments of the past year, highlighting the 250th Anniversary Celebration. Awards will include GMP Volunteer of the Year and GMP Board Member of the Year.
