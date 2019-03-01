MEREDITH — The Greater Meredith Program held its annual meeting at Church Landing on Feb. 26 to celebrate 2018 accomplishments and honor those who had made special contributions. The GMP Career Partnership Program, Design, Beautification, Promotion and Meredith Sculpture Walk committees were highlighted by Vice President Katheryn Rolfe.
Chris Kelly, president of the GMP board of directors, hosted the main program which chronicled Meredith’s 250 Anniversary Celebration. The GMP helped facilitate and plan the activities for the anniversary.
Two Board Member of the Year awards were presented to Kelly and Bill Gartner for their outstanding contributions and leadership. The Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Jim McFarlin for bringing the Archie statue to town. An Honors Award for Outstanding Business Supporter was given to Meredith Village Savings Bank, and the GMP Community Award went to Meredith Historical Society.
Special awards were presented to Lynn and Brad Leighton for their service to the community for taking the initiative and hanging the Christmas Wreaths in town. Chris Kelly was presented with a megaphone designated as the GMP Great Motivator Award.
For more information about the Greater Meredith Program or volunteer opportunities, call 603-279-9015, email gmp@greatermeredithprogram.com, or visit www.greatermeredithprogram.com.
