MOULTONBOROUGH — It's Saturday Night Fever on July 24 with The Australian Bee Gees Show — A Tribute to the Bee Gees, brought to the Lakes Region by Great Waters.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be held at the Castle in the Clouds. Tickets are available at www.greatwaters.org or call 603-569-7710.
One of the most successful and adored acts in musical history is recreated in a 75-minute multimedia concert, an experience unlike any other. The audience will hear hits like ‘Staying Alive’, ‘You Should Be Dancing’, ‘How Deep Is Your Love’, and ‘Jive Talkin’’, all while under the New Hampshire summer sky on the grounds of Castle in the Clouds.
The performers' authentic take on the trio’s clothes, style and moves showcase five decades of the Brothers Gibb's success as rock and disco legends, while audiences groove to their memorable music and are immersed in the disco era. Doug Kiley, Executive Director of Great Waters, states “We are excited to welcome The Australian Bee Gees to our stage. With Vegas reopening to major acts and big crowds, we are so glad The Australian Bee Gees decided to make the trip all the way to the Lakes Region.”
