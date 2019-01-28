LACONIA — Katharine Woodman-Maynard, a graphic novelist based in Concord, will be at the Laconia Library Thursday, Jan. 31, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the process of writing a graphic novel. She will walk us through the stages of brainstorming, sketching, script writing, pencil drawing, inking, and finally coloring. Woodman-Maynard will touch on the world of publishing, which she is in the process of navigating, and comparing digital and traditional techniques. Accompanying the presentation are visuals of her art and process.
