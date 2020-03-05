CONCORD — Granite United Way recently welcomed five new members to the board of directors.
Granite United Way serves more than 80 percent of the state and Windsor County, Vt., with offices locally in Laconia and Plymouth as well as in Manchester, Lebanon, Concord, Ossipee, Berlin and Littleton.
“Our board of directors is committed to drive impact across our communities,” said Heather Staples Lavoie, chair of Granite United Way’s board.
“Each of our board members bring a unique skill set and experience to our board,” said Patrick Tufts, president and chief executive officer of Granite United Way. “We are honored to welcome Dr. Larissa Baia, Joseph Bator, Doug DeLara, Pat Donahue and Dr. Chuck Lloyd to the board.”
Larissa Baia, PhD, brings over 18 years of higher education experience to her work as president of Lakes Region Community College. She started at LRCC in July 2012 as vice president for student services and enrollment management. She previously served as associate vice president of enrollment management at Manchester Community College and director of graduate and evening admissions at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Fla.
Baia was an adjunct instructor in comparative politics and international relations. In 2016, she returned to the classroom to teach LRCC’s college essentials seminar. She serves on the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce board of directors and the Belknap Economic Development Council.
Baia received a bachelor of arts degree in economics with a minor in Latin American studies from Brandeis University, a master of arts degree in Latin American studies and Ph.D. in political science from the University of Florida. She and her husband, Carlos, have two children, Tatiana and Jonas, and live in Concord.
“Joining the Granite United Way Board was an easy decision because the missions of our organizations are aligned and the results of their work are evident throughout the community,” said Baia.
Other new board members include Joseph B. Bator of Primary Bank in Bedford, Doug DeLara of Baker Newman Noyes, Pat Donahue of New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority in Bedford, and Chuck Lloyd, PhD of White Mountains Community College.
For more information about Granite United Way, visit www.graniteuw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.