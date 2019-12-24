GILFORD — Gilford High School’s FIRST Robotics Competition Team, the Screaming Eagles, and the Gilford Middle School LEGOSmiths hosted the annual New Hampshire’s FIRST LEGO “LEGO at the Lakes” competition at GMS Nov. 16. The over 350 attendees included parents, friends, and volunteers, cheering on teams from 13 different area schools and organizations.
Each year's challenge is based on a real-world scientific topic. This year's challenge was City Shaper. In FIRST RISE powered by Star Wars: Force for Change, teams explore imagining and building a city of the future. The 21 FIRST LEGO League teams prepared for “LEGO at the Lakes” by designing, building, and programming a robot. Teams competed in areas including project, robot design, core values, and on a tabletop playing field with their self-directed robot.
The competition, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., saw teams compete in the Robot Challenge, maneuvering their robots to perform tasks in each two-and-a-half -minute round. Teams earned points based on complexity of tasks and proficiency of performance. Points were calculated to determine which teams would advance to the state competition.
There was a 50/50 raffle, and a raffle for themed gift baskets created and donated by the Coppi Family. Concessions and lunch were also available, provided by volunteers, Shooters Tavern & Pizza, and Frito-Lay.
Trophies were awarded in eight categories. Robot Performance went to Beavers Have Solutions from Beech Hill School. Core Values was awarded to Bricks to Building from Beech Hill School. The Project Award was given to The Robotters from Crescent Lake School. Blue Heron Delta from Shaker Road School earned the Robot Design award. Judges awards were also given out, including Gracious Professionalism to Blue Heron Alpha from Shaker Road School, Spirit to BOB-ineers from Alton Central School, and Newcomers to LEGOSmiths 2 from GMS. The Champions Award was presented to Electric Llamas, a team of Girl Scouts from Wolfeboro.
Based on overall points awarded, Electric Llamas, Problem Solvers, Beavers Have Solutions, Bricks to Building, Blue Heron Delta, Blue Heron Gamma, Blue Heron Alpha, and Blue Heron Epsilon advanced to the state competition. The state competition was held at Windham High School on Dec. 7.
Event sponsors were Winnisquam Marine, Engraving Awards Gifts, Shooters Tavern & Pizza, CMD, Frito Lay and Kent Marzhal, the Coppi Family, and Bowe Contracting. Tournament director was Andrea Damato.
