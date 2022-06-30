CENTER HARBOR — Back by popular demand, the annual “Give $10 and Get $10 off Summer Fun-raising Campaign” for the Center Harbor Heritage Commission is now underway. Everyone who donates $10 to the Heritage Fund receives a Do Good Bonus card for $10 off their bill at any Common Man restaurant, except Common Man Roadside, the Spa and The Flying Monkey. This is a wonderful way to “do good” by giving back to the local community while having fun dining out with family and friends.
Members of the Town Heritage Commission will be outside EM Heath Supermarket at 12C Main Street on Friday, July 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to accept donations in exchange for Do Good Bonus cards. Donation checks made payable to the Heritage Fund may also be mailed to the Heritage Commission, Town Offices, PO Box 140, Center Harbor, NH 03226. Bonus cards will be sent out within three business days to those who donate by mail.
Only a limited number of cards are available, and quickly “sell out' every summer. The cards are valid until December 31, 2022.
Funds raised by the Do Good Bonus cards are used by the Heritage Commission to preserve Center Harbor's historic places and protect its rural, small town charm.
For more information, email the Heritage Commission at chheritage@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.