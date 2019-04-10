PLYMOUTH — Marking both World Thinking Day and Girl Scout Week, 125 Girl Scouts gathered at Plymouth Regional High School on March 16 to learn about different countries and think about how they can make the world a better place for all.
World Thinking Day is a special day for Girl Scouts and Girl Guides around the world. Originating in 1925, the day calls for girls to take part in activities that promote changing the world for the better. Girl Scout Week ran from March 10-16 this year, with the 107th birthday of Girl Scouts falling on March 12.
Following a parade of flags, 12 Girl Scout troops hosted booths representing various countries, while three troops traveled to each country. One group of Girl Scouts who had traveled abroad taught the girls about the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts flag, and the world centers. Another group made origami peace doves. All participants focused on leadership goals and took part in activities to earn their World Thinking Day award.
Each booth sold swap items or food from their country for 25 cents, and proceeds were donated to the Juliette Low Fund, the Emily Clogston Memorial Fund for Camp Scholarships, and to help Girl Scouts travel.
For more information about Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, visit www.girlscoutsgwm.org.
