These zinnias were planted by Alton Girl Scout troop 63776 along Ginny Douglas Park this spring, and the troop and community members took on other beautification efforts as well. (Courtesy photo)

ALTON — Alton Girl Scout troop 63776 beautified Ginny Douglas Park this spring, scrubbing a monument to Douglas, raking and clearing rocks from an area where a spruce tree was removed and planting a semicircle of zinnias.

Now, those driving by the traffic island where Old Wolfeboro Road meets Main Street in Alton have a view of beauty.

