BEDFORD — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains recently launched the 2020 Girl Scout cookie season.
This season, Girl Scouts has new offerings, refreshed packaging, and a new lemon cookie called Lemon Ups. The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they learn essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making. Every purchase stays local to fund experiences and leadership opportunities for girls in their communities.
Deliveries for pre-orders will begin later this month. Booth sales began Feb. 20, and run through March 30. To find a cookie booth, visit girlscoutcookies.org, or download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app. National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend is Feb. 28-March 1.
The new Girl Scout Cookie is Lemon Ups, a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs. “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among the eight phrases. The new cookie joins favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas, and Trefoils.
“Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies—but the program is about so much more than cookies,” said Girl Scouts of the USA Chief Executive Officer Sylvia Acevedo. “Girls learn about entrepreneurship as they run their own cookie businesses. The important business and financial literacy skills girls learn through the program are proven to build their leadership skills and position them for success in the future. When you purchase cookies you are helping girls power their Girl Scout experience and you’re supporting female entrepreneurs.”
Girl Scouts are able to do lots of projects and activities made possible by cookie sales. In Wolfeboro, Girl Scouts are working to turn an unused building into a community center. Many Girl Scouts use cookie proceeds to help pay for summer camp, membership fees, travel, and community action projects.
Cookie purchases can also give to others through the Gift of Caring Project and Operation Cookie, which allows customers to donate Girl Scout Cookies to members of the armed forces.
