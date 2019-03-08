GILMANTON — Students having perfect attendance during the second quarter of the 2018-2019 school year in Gilmanton are:
Declan Angle, Ava Baker, Miles Blendowski, David Boyajian, Alexander Bradstreet, Mason Byers, Connor Cameron, Keith Cameron, Isaac Carter, Blake Dalzell, Van Davis-Szetela, Emma Faller, Nolan Flocks, Alana Gardner, Brayden Gardner, Clara Gilbert, Isaac Gilbert, Duncan Glaude, Grace Howe, and Cameron Hueber;
Also, Mya Hueber, Jakob Hunter, Jakob Huppi, Wessin Jarrett, Delonte Jones-Bey, Sawyer Juurlink-Gagne, Katelyn Kahn, Sarah Kahn, Derek Kelly, Lauren Kelly, Adam Kimball, Isabelle Knibbs, Cayden Krupnik, Cohen Krupnik, Adysen LeMien, Blake Lindsey, Abigail Mandella, Gunnar Marvel, Pearl Marvel, and Aidan Mathieu;
Also, Quinton McCarthy, Callie McKay, Daija Miller, Sidney Mudgett, Samantha Pinckney, Cohen Price, Deanna Rondolet, Landon Rubino, Jaxon Shirley, Keely Smith, Samuel Stoddard, Hailey Whitehouse, Kyren Whitmore, Evan Wilson, Landon Wilson, Symphony Woodbury, Blake Zarta, and Julia Zarta.
