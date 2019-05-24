GILMANTON — The town of Gilmanton is having a town-wide yard sale on Saturday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be a list of locations posted at Gilmanton Cafe and the Ironworks Market.
So far, there are 20-plus locations signed up.
Come by for a fun day. There will be estate sales, moving sales, yard sales, tack sales, and much more happening that day.
For more information, or to take part, email meganmellett1@gmail.com or call 603-998-6898. Organizers are accepting addresses in Gilmanton up until the Thursday before the event.
