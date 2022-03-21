GILMANTON — The Gilmanton Old Home Day committee has started planning for the 124th year. The committee is seeking volunteers, for the the days before the event or for the event itself on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Whether it’s setting up the grounds and activities, preparing for bean dinner or helping in the parking area there is a job for everyone. Volunteers last year included Danielle Giardini, Emily Jaques, Patty Cameron, Tyler Mosher, Carter Bruneau and Connor Cameron.
To sign up to volunteer, contact Sarah Baldwin-Welcome at gilmantonoldhomeday@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.