GILMANTON — The Gilmanton Community Church will be holding their Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 7, open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Enjoy Christmas music while shopping at fair tables filled with Christmas and attic treasures, crafts, jewelry, homemade baked goods, and an array of themed raffle baskets.
The church will offer decorated, fresh Christmas wreaths for $15.
The church will also serve a luncheon of sandwiches, soups, desserts, tea and beverages, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., for $5.
The Gilmanton Community Church is on Route 107 & 140. For more information, call the church office at 603-267-6150, or visit www.facebook.com/gilmantoncommunitychurch.
