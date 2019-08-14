GILFORD — The Village Nursery School in Gilford has new teaching staff for the 2019-2020 school year.
The school is led by head teacher and director of 20 years Nancy Simoneau. Joining Simoneau this year are Doreen Sanderson, Caroline Drouin, and Amy Kulcsar.
Sanderson, lead teacher, recently relocated back to the Lakes Region with her husband from Rhode Island. She has a degree in Elementary Education from Keene State College and has taught as a kindergarten teacher at Holy Trinity School and a substitute teacher for the Smithfield School District. Sanderson and her husband have a son and a daughter who are both attending college.
Caroline Drouin was a previous school board member and, after substitute teaching at the school in the spring, has joined the staff as a full-time associate teacher. Drouin's degree is in Business Management and she plans to enroll in additional Early Childhood Education classes in the fall. She lives in Gilford with her husband and three sons.
Amy Kulcsar, associate teacher, is a former speech language pathologist. She worked with preschool and school-age children in a variety of schools and settings focusing on early childhood education. Kulcsar lives in Gilford with her husband and three children who attend Gilford schools.
The Village Nursery School has been a fixture on Potter Hill Road in the village for almost 40 years. It has openings in the 3- to 4-year-old group, which meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon; and the 4- to 5-year-old group which has classes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The school year begins on Sept. 10, with parent and new student orientations on Sept. 5 and 6.
For further information, contact Director Nancy Simoneau at 603-524-7444 or visit the school’s website, gilfordvillagenurseryschool.com.
