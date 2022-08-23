GILFORD — The best part of waking up on Gilford Old Home Day? The Gilford Rotary Club hosting their 37th annual Pancake Breakfast Saturday morning Aug. 27 from 7-10 a.m. at the Gilford Youth Center on Potter Hill Road.
Gilford Rotary’s secret recipe, all you care to eat pancakes will be served with hearty sausage, orange juice, and piping hot coffee. Blueberries will be freshly picked from Stone Brook Hill Farm. Gluten free pancakes available by request. All proceeds benefit the Cheryl Walsh Scholarship Fund.
The scholarship was started by Gilford Rotary in 1988, and Gilford Rotary initially funded the Scholarship with seed money. The earnings of the early investments plus contributions by members of the foundation board and selection committee, as well as Gilford Rotary, family members, and friends have resulted in $500 to $3,000 grants to the to 51 graduating seniors over the years.
A silver commemorative bowl, a citation, and the financial grant are given to recipients at Gilford High School’s Senior Awards Night in June. Since the beginning, a selection committee of board members, friends and past recipients has conducted interviews to select the recipients. The scholarship has traditionally attracted applications from the brightest and most talented leaders and scholar/athletes of the senior class.
The long-standing annual Old Home Day Rotary Pancake Breakfast is currently the major fundraiser for the scholarship. The ongoing goal is to raise and conserve a substantial enough principal to give a meaningful and truly helpful grant to each year's recipient(s).
Tax-deductible contributions may be sent to Treasurer, Cheryl Lynn Walsh Memorial Scholarship Foundation, c/o Gilford Rotary Club, Post Office Box 7091, Gilford, NH 03247-7091. Contributors, who cumulatively donate $1,000 or more to the scholarship, are named to a Foundation Fellowship to recognize their intent to help sustain the scholarship’s goals.
The original fund goal of $100,000 was reached last year. It is hoped that increasing the fund past the original goal will allow for bigger scholarships and additional recipients
Gilford Rotary meets Fridays at 7 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Gilford Community Church, Potter Hill Road.
