GILFORD — The best part of waking up on Gilford Old Home Day? The Gilford Rotary Club hosting their 36th annual Pancake Breakfast Saturday, Aug. 28 from 7-10 a.m. at the Gilford Youth Center on Potter Hill Road. Cost is $7 for adults and $3 dollars for kids.
Gilford Rotary’s secret recipe, all you care to eat pancakes will be served with hearty sausage, orange juice, and piping hot coffee. Blueberries freshly picked at Stone Brook Hill Farm. All proceeds benefit the Cheryl Walsh Scholarship Fund.
Gilford Rotary meets Fridays at 7 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Gilford Community Church, Potter Hill Road, Gilford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.