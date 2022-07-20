GILFORD — The Gilford Public Library is the place to be this Thursday, July 21. The Children’s Room will be buzzing with excitement as we invite Living Shores Aquarium to the library at 4 p.m. Living Shores Aquarium brings a variety of fun animal movement, activities, and games for kids. Kids will also get to meet a few radiant residents from the Living Shores. Later in the evening at 6 p.m., the library will welcome actor/historian Sheryl Fay, this time portraying Anne Frank.
From May 1940 when her family went into hiding from Nazi-occupied territory until the family’s arrest by the Gestapo in August 1944, Anne kept a diary she had received as a birthday present, and wrote in it regularly. Faye’s performance starts on July 6, 1942 in the secret Annex and gives you a taste of what life was like for her. Come join us in the meeting room at 6 p.m. for this performance.
