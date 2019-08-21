GILFORD — The annual Gilford Old Home Day celebration will be on Saturday, Aug. 24. This year’s theme is “A Century of Old Fashioned Family Fun!”
The festivities include the annual parade at 10 a.m., featuring bands and many traditional floats; musical entertainers, including the “Bryan Conway” and “The Honey Bees” children’s entertainer Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate; a community band concert; games for all ages; crafts; live music; food; fireworks; and a dance to wrap things up.
The majority of activities will take place at the Gilford Village Field.
Parade applications are available at the Gilford Town Hall and on the Parks and Recreation website, www.gilfordrec.com.
For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation office at 603-527-4722.
