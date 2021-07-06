GILFORD — The following students were names to the principal's academic list:
Grade 5
Principal’s List w/Distinction:
Matthew Carsen, Sophie Comeau, Kayla Desruisseaux, Tess Eckhardt, Addison Stroud, Ryan Suarez, Clara Thompson, Mark Wallace
Principal’s List:
Jack Axtell, Brynn Blackwelder, Daniel Chen, Penelope Clark, Leah Clayton, Morgan Eastman, Connor Hodgdon, Alexis Kulcsar, Ben Lesniak, Kaelyn Madon, Ava Moncada, Violet Moneysmith, Tanner Olson, Hannah Powers, Leyla Ragassa, Leah Scudder, Caleb Skoog, Easton St.Cyr, Susanna Tilley, Joel Wernig
Grade 6
Principal’s List w/Distinction:
Sydney Boudreau, Bella Bryant, Colton Byars, Maya Criscone, Caitlin Hebert, Emily Jacques, Emma Legro, Carlee Lyons, Grace Powers, Aiden Prue, Lilly Sanborn, Macy Sawyer, Grace Southworth, Jude Valles, Aubrey Vliet, Owen Wolpin
Principal’s List:
Emily Aguiar, Audrey Bondaz, Liam Butler, Cody Ciampo, Charles Clausen, Bryce Cook, Tucker Crawford, Makayla Faulkner, Catherine Fay, Gavin Forest, Kaylee Gard, Dylan Grant, Kalie Griffin, Elizabeth Haddocks, Anthony Hardy, Renee Henderson, Lorraine Hinds, Mckenna Howard, Darby Hughes, Luke Javalgi, Brielle Lee, Beckett Lehr, Jaxen Lien, Natalee Magdziasz, Caroline McClare, Zypporah Mitchell, Alissa O’Brien, Abigail Panker, Kinsey Paradis, Jiya Patel, Jacoby Perry, Kelton Roux, Anne Willis, Klava Worthen
Grade 7
Principal’s List w/Distinction:
Olivia Albert, Ireland Bickford, Connor Brough, Benson Chen, Madison Clayton, Addison Guyer, Kylie Kelly, Taryn Limanni, Kendall Madon, Jade Nicolas, Rylan Paradis, Sydnie Quimby, Dominic Soucy, Noah Suranyi, Maria Tilley
Principal’s List:
Anya Arenstam, Hailey Bean, Anna Burke, Emilia Burlock, Luke Crawford, Isabelle Dalzell, Julianne DeCesare, Triaunna Dyer, Charli Eddy, Ryan Folan, Jack Fountain, Oliver Green, Izabelle Hoitt, Emma Horton, Emmitt Hughes, Madeline Lovely, Jackson MacGown, Alyssa McKenna, Elijah Moneysmith, Allyson Onos, Ella Poire, Maggie Port, Ethan Presby, Aubrie Rubbo, Tristan Schofield, Henry Sleeper, Drew Smith, Mark Uicker, Declan Voivod, Abigail Watson
Grade 8
Principal’s List w/Distinction:
Rachel Beck, Hunter Bell, Clark Blackwelder, Makenna Clayton, Anna Coapland, Mallory Daley, Cameron Drouin, Georgia Eckhardt, Kyle Gandini, Andrew Gately, Madeline Isabelle, Micah Javalgi, Ava Lien, Kendall Myers, Lauren Nazer, Kaitlyn O’Brien, Lamija Pintol, Sophie Powers, Kaegan Sanville, Jasmine Stewart, Brody Testa, Lilly Winward, Ben Wolpin
Principal’s List:
Calia Blackey, Patrick Brooks, Jack Carder, Leah Davignon, Owen Farley, Michael Giovanditto, Cassandra Israel, Harry Jenkins, Olivia Keenan, Grace Kelly, Megan Legro, McKenzie Leroux, Sadie Lydick, Carson McGreevy, Addison Normandin, Gabby Perron, Carson Sadler, Alana Sawyer, Ben Selfridge, Ben Smith, Aiden Suarez, Kylie Thompson, Alexandra Weeks
