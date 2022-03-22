GILFORD —  The Gilford Library will host a virtual walking tour of Edinburgh, Scotland on Monday, March 28 at 1 p.m. The host, Discovery Live will have boots on the ground on location and give a guided walking tour of the historic capital city. The walking tour will focus on the center of the Old Town of Edinburgh in the heart of the Royal Mile. The host will take a stroll around to some of the main attractions of the city and some tiny streets and back courtyards as well. If we are lucky we may even hear some bagpipes. After a rave-reviewed walking tour of Luxor, Egypt this past fall, the library is happy to host another event with the company. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.