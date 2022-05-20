GILFORD — A program of Gilford Community Church, Gilford Got Lunch, recently received a $5,000 grant from the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction to provide healthy and nutritious breakfasts and lunches to school-aged children.
“We cannot express our gratitude enough for fellow nonprofit organizations such as The Children’s Auction that help support our efforts year after year,” said Sharyn Sasserson, Gilford Got Lunch chairperson.
Gilford Got Lunch provides breakfast, snack, and lunch items to more than 50 kids within the Gilford School District annually. “This covers weekends and vacations during the school year and full weeks during summer months,” added Sasserson.
GCC Pastor Michael Graham said the grant from the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction is especially impactful given the current economic climate. “Lingering effects from the pandemic and current world events have significantly impacted everyone, but especially our most vulnerable, which includes children,” he said. “This grant provides a significant boost to our efforts to address food insecurity in our community”
This project was funded in part by a grant from the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. To learn more about Gilford Got Lunch, a program of GCC, visit gilfordgotlunch.com.
To learn more about GCC, or virtually attend services, visit gilfordcommunitychurch.org.
