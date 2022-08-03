GILFORD — Due to substantial heat and humidity expected Thursday, Aug. 4, the Gilford Farmer's Market vendors have decided to cancel this week's farmer's market. Support your local farm stands until the Thursday, Aug. 11 farmer's market on the Methodist Church lawn, 18 Wesley Way.
