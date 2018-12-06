GILFORD — Snow fall has cancelled the Dec. 16 Gilford Community Band Holiday Concert.
The first two of the group's three rehearsals were cancelled due to school snow days, and the group felt one rehearsal was not enough to prepare for a quality concert.
The band hopes for an enjoyable and safe holiday season to all, and best wishes for 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.