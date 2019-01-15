Get a $5 Dunkin' egiftcard at Red Cross blood drive at Inter-Lakes Jan. 25
MEREDITH — The National Honor Society of Inter-Lakes High School is sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive on Jan. 25, from noon to 5 p.m., in the Inter-Lakes High School Gymnasium.
Donors can get a $5 Dunkin' giftcard by email. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org, or call 800-RED CROSS.
Inter-Lakes High School is located at 1 Laker Lane.
