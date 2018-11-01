MEREDITH — Genuine Local will be featured at the 2018 New Hampshire Business for Social Responsibility’s Fourth Annual Sustainability Slam.
The Just One Thing campaign recognizes the efforts of local businesses to make a positive difference in our world.
As a finalist in the Community-Small Business category, Genuine Local will represent all the farms that participate in their Value Added Program. The number of participating farms has increased over 85% in the last two years, and continues to rise.
The mission at Genuine Local is to lower the bar to entry for local food makers, including farms. Genuine Local provides equipment, recipes and staff to help local farms create value-added products from their crop surpluses.
Mary and Gavin Macdonald, owners of Genuine Local, will have 90 seconds to showcase their program during the Sustainability Slam on Thursday, Nov. 1. The event will be held at LaBelle Winery in Amherst from 5-8 p.m. The evening will highlight creative and innovative solutions to environmental and social challenges through a 90-second soundbite format. Eight New Hampshire companies will compete in both large and small company categories in the impact areas of Community, Environment, Workplace and Non-Profit.
"We can talk about the great people we work with and the delicious foods that get made every day, all day," said Gavin Macdonald, "but when you have so much to share, 90 seconds is not much time at all, but we're excited to introduce more people to all that Genuine Local can do."
To register, visit nhbsr.org/JOT.
For more information about Genuine Local, call Gavin or Mary Macdonald at 603-279-8600.
