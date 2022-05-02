LACONIA — General Don Bolduc (retired) will visit the men and women disabled veterans at their weekly coffee and donut program at 314 South Main Street, on Friday, May 6. General Bolduc, who was one of the senior military officers and the only active duty senior officer at that time to discuss his own struggle with post-traumatic stress and has been a vocal advocate for veterans struggling with this, and how he copes with this on a daily basis.
To assist disabled veterans, the Knights have installed a computer with a program which enables them to communicated directly with the VA to set appointments, refill prescriptions or to get copies of their medical records.
To keep this program running, donations from the community and local businesses are sought. Anyone wanting to donated can send their donation to Holy Spirit Disabled Veterans Services, PO Box 24, Laconia, NH 03247.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.