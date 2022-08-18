GCC

Gilford Community Church will host its annual Summer Fair Friday, Aug. 26 at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2  p.m. Held in conjunction with the Town of Gilford’s Old Home Day on August 27. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — Gilford Community Church will host its annual Summer Fair Friday, Aug. 26 at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2  p.m. Held in conjunction with the Town of Gilford’s Old Home Day on August 27. GCC festivities will include music, chuck wagon, hot dogs, ice-cream, refreshments, and silent auction with proceeds to support the church’s philanthropy.

“So many businesses and individuals donate all kinds of items to help make this fair really an incredible experience for anyone who attends,” noted Pastor Michael Graham.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.