GILFORD — Gilford Community Church will host its annual Summer Fair Friday, Aug. 26 at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Held in conjunction with the Town of Gilford’s Old Home Day on August 27. GCC festivities will include music, chuck wagon, hot dogs, ice-cream, refreshments, and silent auction with proceeds to support the church’s philanthropy.
“So many businesses and individuals donate all kinds of items to help make this fair really an incredible experience for anyone who attends,” noted Pastor Michael Graham.
Examples of auction items include overnight get-aways, gift baskets, and gift certificates to area restaurants, businesses, and area attractions. “The fair routinely raises between $12,000 and $18,000,” added Graham, who said GCC’s Summer Fair also includes gently used items “priced to sell.”
Other activities that take place as part of Gilford Old Home Day on August 27 include a road race that begins at the nearby elementary school, pancake breakfast at GCC, and book sale at the library next door. Fireworks at 9 p.m. followed by a dance at 9:30 p.m. conclude the day’s festivities.
“We are excited to be part of Gilford Old Home Day,” said Graham, who said GCC will also show a movie outside at about 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. “We welcome people from all backgrounds and of all ages to this lovely community.”
Located in Gilford, NH, GCC is an inclusive, open community with a broadly ecumenical spirit that welcomes people from all denominational and cultural backgrounds. To learn more about GCC, or virtually attend services, visit: gilfordcommunitychurch.org.
