MEREDITH — Gathering Time will perform Saturday, Oct. 27 at the Inter-Lakes High School community auditorium. The concert will include songs by Bob Dylan, Peter Paul & Mary, Pete Seeger, Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell and Jefferson Airplane, in addition to Crosby Stills Nash & Young.
Concert organizer “We Care,” an initiative of Temple B’nai Israel of Laconia, will donate net proceeds to the Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice. Event sponsors include Meredith Village Savings Bank, Miracle Farms Landscaping and Golden View Health Care. Refreshments and music are included in the ticket price for $27.50. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:45 p.m. concert.
For more information and tickets, visit www.tbinh.org.
