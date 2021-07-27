LACONIA — The Laconia Parks & Recreation Department would like to invite any interested parties to attend a re-design meeting for the Gale Avenue Park. This will be a working session to understand what the needs are of the users and how best to incorporate those needs into this very small park.
The meeting will take place at the park, located at the end of Gale Avenue, on Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. with a rain date of Aug. 5 at the same time.
Reach out to the department with any questions at 603-524-5046 or email at parks@laconianh.gov .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.