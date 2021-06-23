LAKEPORT — Fundraising Dinner on Saturday, June 26, for the Lakeport Community Association, supporting the beautification and improvement of Lakeport. Dinners ready to pick up between 5 and 7 p.m. packed to go. Includes baked beans, two hot dogs, corn bread and butter. Cost is $10 donation.
