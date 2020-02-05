LACONIA — Friends of Rick Hagan are hosting a fundraiser in his honor at Fratello's Restaurant on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 4-7 p.m.
Hagan, a local Realtor with Roche Realty Group, suffered injuries from an accident on Nov. 7, 2019, that left him hospitalized and required time in rehabilitation.
The fundraiser for Hagan and his family will feature live music by Paul Warnick, a silent auction, raffles, and appetizer and cocktail specials.
Donations of gift baskets for the raffle, including coffee, chocolate, liquor, gift cards, or other items, can be dropped off to Shelly Brewer at Coldwell Banker, 348 Court St., by Sunday, Feb. 9, or contact her at 603-677-2535 or Shelly.Brewer@NEMoves.com for pick up. Contributions for the Hagan family may be sent to the same address.
