WOLFEBORO — The Friends of The Libby Museum are sponsoring a plant sale on Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Libby Museum. The Libby Museum is located at 755 North Main Street in Wolfeboro.
The sale will have a variety of plants including locally grown annuals, perennials, herbs and lots of geraniums. All proceeds benefit the Libby Museum. The Libby Museum is the oldest natural history museum in New Hampshire. The sale is the perfect opportunity to support a great local institution and beautify your garden.
