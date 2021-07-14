LACONIA – Taylor Community will be hosting the Freese Brothers Big Band Combo on Wednesday, July 21 at 6:30 p.m. under the Woodside Pavilion.
The Freese Brothers Big Band Combo offers classic sounds from the Duke, the King, the Count, the Chairman of the Board and the Sentimental Gentleman of Swing. The combo arrangements of contemporary tunes round out toe-tapping performances that please audiences of all generations.
Reservations for this event are required. For more information or to make a reservation please contact Brenda Kean at bkean@taylorcommunity.org or call 366-1226.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.