MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Recreation Department will host their Winter Concert Series to held Thursdays, Jan. 27 through Feb. 17, from 6-8 p.m. at the Moultonborough Academy community auditorium. All concerts are free and open to the public.
The next concert will be on Thursday, Jan. 27, when Tim Hazelton, a singer/songwriter from Holderness, will take the stage. His styles range from rock to old time country to folk on guitar, ukulele and vocals. There’s something for everyone.
On Febr. 3, Tom Bartlett, a New Hampshire-born singer/songwriter, will play original tunes as well as an eclectic mixture of early rock and roll and contemporary songs. Tom’s original song “You Can’t Get There from Here” will be performed by stage and screen star John Davidson.
Bryan Conway will perform fun and memorable music from the 50s through the 80s at the Feb. 10 concert. You are sure to clap and sing along.
The final concert of the series, Feb. 17, will feature Another Story with Felicia Steriti. They perform pop/rock hits from the 70s through today. Many songs are by popular artists such as Fleetwood Mac, Bonnie Raitt and The Pretenders.
Moultonborough School District protocols will be followed, including mask requirement indoors for the audience.
