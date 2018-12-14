FRANKLIN — New Year’s Day, kayaks, and the rushing rapids of the Winnepesaukee River all converge for what has become a tradition, First Day Franklin. Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, marks the 39th anniversary of kayakers traveling through class IV rapids to usher in a new year. Each year, more spectators gather to see the sight. Downtown businesses will be open for eating, drinking, and shopping.
Paddlers will take to the water between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with novice and intermediate boaters paddling the Upper Winnipesaukee from Route 140 to the Train Station in Northfield. Advanced boaters will paddle the Lower Winnipesaukee from Cross Mill Road in Northfield to downtown Franklin, taking out at Trestle View Park.
Choose Franklin invites all businesses, organizations and groups to be a part of the festivities. Organizations can reserve table space in the heated tent, free of charge, by calling 603-380-0246. Vendors will help welcome the Merrimack Valley Paddlers and Friends of the Winnipesaukee River as they paddle down the river in Franklin, Northfield and Tilton.
Spectators are invited to attend, with best viewing at Trestle View Park, the take-out point for paddlers on the lower section of the river. The park will feature a heated tent with coffee, cocoa, chili and 'Hoppin’ John,' provided by Choose Franklin, the Franklin Outing Club and Franklin Savings Bank. Spectators can walk, snowshoe or ski to viewing areas on the Winnipesaukee River Trail to watch paddlers coming down the class III and IV rapids.
Choose Franklin is the main sponsor of First Day Franklin, and Franklin Fire Department, Franklin Parks & Recreation, Aubuchon Hardware and Franklin Storage Company provide supplies, tables, heat and electricity for the event tent. Other sponsorship opportunities are available.
For more information, to reserve a table, to volunteer, to be a sponsoring partner, or get involved, contact Dan Darling of Heartstring Media by calling 603-380-0246, or emailing dan@heartstringmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.