FRANKLIN — The Franklin Opera House would historically be holding their annual gala fundraising event this month, the Celebrity Waiter Dinner and Auction. As with other organizations, however, the pandemic dictated a change of course. Lights, Camera, AUCTION began in July 19. The final hour of the online auction will be a live streamed event Friday, July 31, at 7 p.m., to be streamed on YouTube, with entertainment and last-minute bidding. The final hour will be hosted by Opera House board member Leigh Webb, with musical entertainment provided by fiddler Audrey Budington, and guitarist and singer Bob Rutherford.
Over 75 items are listed in the auction, and more items may be added throughout the event. To bid, visit 32auctions.com/FOH.
This event is made possible with a grant from AutoServ of Tilton.
