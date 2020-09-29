MANCHESTER — With food insecurity growing, the New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, is hosting a series of drive-thru food pantries to address the one in seven residents who don't know from where their next meal will come from. Starting with a mobile food pantry in Colebrook, the food bank will host three mobile food pantries each week for five weeks in locations across the state.
Since March, the New Hampshire Food Bank has hosted 22 weekly mobile food pantries to meet the growing demand. During these drive-thru events, the food bank brings truckloads of food to distribute while supplies last.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we estimate an additional 71,000 people in New Hampshire are food insecure — that marks a more than 55-percent increase in the number of people who are food insecure,” said Eileen Liponis, executive director. “People’s situations can change quickly and we and our more than 400 partner agencies are working tirelessly to do everything we can to be a resource for those in need. This series of mobile food pantries is a way for us to reach more individuals and families directly.”
In the greater Lakes Region, the New Hampshire Food Bank scheduled a mobile food pantry in Franklin on Friday, Oct. 2, 1-3 p.m., at the U.S. Army National Guard Armory, 300 S. Main St.
Another stop is scheduled in Lincoln on Thursday, Oct. 1, and the organization will continue confirming additional locations.
The New Hampshire Food Bank asks those who are able to make cash donations, allowing the food bank to purchase food for statewide distribution. The New Hampshire Food Bank is receiving one-time funding through the federal CARES Act. The New Hampshire Food Bank can turn every dollar donated into two, nutritious meals.
For more information, visit nhfoodbank.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.