FRANKLIN — The Franklin Historical Society Museum is now open every Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., through Labor Day weekend. Social distancing and masks are required of visitors. The society will have refreshments for sale including ice cream, trail mix bars, crackers, sodas, juice and bottled water.
Tours are free, and all are welcome.
The Franklin Historical Society Museum is located at 21 Holy Cross Road, at Webster Place, on the campus of the Farnum North Recovery Center, just off Route 3 and next to the Northern Rail Trail. Look for signs on Route 3 south of Punch Brook Road. The museum is the first on the right entering the property. Parking is available behind the building or completely off the pavement in front.
