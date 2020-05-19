FRANKLIN — Franklin Animal Shelter has canceled their June golf tournament as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. The event is rescheduled for June 21, 2021.
The 5K run for the animal shelter, originally scheduled for May 23, is now a virtual event being held Saturday and Sunday, May 23-24. Participants can register by visiting franklinanimalshelter.com, and each participant will receive a bib with a coupon for a free beer from Kettlehead. All registered participants may run anytime on the course, located on Daniel Webster Avenue at Paul Smith School. Participants will keep their own time, and submit their own results by 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 24. The course is U.S. track and field certified.
The shelter will remain open by appointment only until further notice. Staff is on-premises to ensure proper care of all animals. Donations are accepted by visiting franklinanimalshelter.com, through the mail to P.O. Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235, or at the door.
For more information, contact Christine Dzujna at 603-934-7163.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.